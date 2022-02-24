BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,514 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $631.75 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.56 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.