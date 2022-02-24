BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,104 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

