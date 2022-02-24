Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

