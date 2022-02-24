boohoo group (LON:BOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.28

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.28 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89.52 ($1.22), with a volume of 3586781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.53) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.84) to GBX 85 ($1.16) in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.85) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.48).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.