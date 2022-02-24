Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.10 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $48.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,469.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,442.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.29.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

