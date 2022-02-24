BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Price Down 8%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 98,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 508,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.