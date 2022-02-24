BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 630 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 264.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.90) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.58) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.72).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.