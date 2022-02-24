Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BRE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. 7,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.87 million and a PE ratio of -27.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.64.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

