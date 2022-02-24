Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after buying an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 78.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

