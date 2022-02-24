Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BHF opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

