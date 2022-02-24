Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,175. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Brink's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.