Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,175. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Brink's
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
