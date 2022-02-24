British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,770.90

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,770.90 ($37.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,391 ($46.12). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,382 ($45.99), with a volume of 4,436,447 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($46.24) to GBX 4,200 ($57.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,550 ($48.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.04) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($50.33).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a market cap of £74.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,779.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

