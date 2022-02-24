Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

