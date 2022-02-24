Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

