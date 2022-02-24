Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.39. 638,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

