Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to report sales of $203.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.55 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $774.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $783.55 million, with estimates ranging from $771.30 million to $804.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

TLYS traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 289,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.