Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.04. Methanex reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 545,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,622. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 374.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

