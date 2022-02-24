Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

SIRI opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

