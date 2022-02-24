Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $176.29

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.29.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 221 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 8,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

