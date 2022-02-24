Brokerages Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT at $270.00

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

