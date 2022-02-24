Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $28.50

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 168,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,751. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 199,894 shares of company stock worth $1,830,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

