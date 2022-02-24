Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $18.07

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

