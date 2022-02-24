Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $22.19

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get GAP alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,908,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.