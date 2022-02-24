Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT at $72.25

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transcat by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Transcat by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.