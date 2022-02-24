Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) PT at $30.27

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE:VNE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 2,448,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,015. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.