Brokerages Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target at $15.00

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

