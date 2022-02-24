Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $76.55

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock worth $379,351,180. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,026. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

