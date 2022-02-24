Brokers Issue Forecasts for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARR. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ARR stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

