Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

ESS stock opened at $313.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

