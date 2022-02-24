Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

BIPC opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.08. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,202,000 after buying an additional 469,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 162,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

