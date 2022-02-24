Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 8,047.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,221 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 47.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

