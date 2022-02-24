Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 437 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $33.12 on Thursday, hitting $2,929.66. 163,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,324.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

