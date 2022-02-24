Brookstone Capital Management Sells 274,880 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,535,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,880 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $64,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,517,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 207,958 shares during the period.

PFFD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 922,832 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

