Brookstone Capital Management Sells 407,122 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,122 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $148,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 411,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,068. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

