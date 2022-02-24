Brookstone Capital Management Sells 96,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,414 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 471,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

