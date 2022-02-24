Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 42,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

