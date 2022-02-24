Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 292,972 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32.

INCY opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

