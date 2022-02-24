Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 14,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,400. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

