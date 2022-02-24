BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.31

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$85.31 and last traded at C$87.88, with a volume of 57881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.31. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 10.4099993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

