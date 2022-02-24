BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.49.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

