Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $164.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,323,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.