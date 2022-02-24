Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

