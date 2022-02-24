Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 287.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CXB. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

