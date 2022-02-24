California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRC traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 1,923,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in California Resources by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 109,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Resources by 316.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in California Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 81,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in California Resources by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

