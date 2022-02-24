California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 243 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 139.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

