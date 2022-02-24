California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,065 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.