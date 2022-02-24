California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 510 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

