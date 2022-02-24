California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Q2 worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 47.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after acquiring an additional 202,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $132.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

