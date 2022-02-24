Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 4,426,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,240. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

