Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $709.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.